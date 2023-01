12,000 pound monster trucks will tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill at the America's Center this weekend.

ST. LOUIS — Experience full-throttle fun for everyone at Monster Jam, where world-class athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill.

You'll be on the edge of your seat watching the legendary Grave Digger, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon and more push the limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions.