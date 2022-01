Monster Jam returns to St. Louis this weekend

It takes place at The Dome at America’s Center

ST. LOUIS — 12,000-pound machines capable of doing back flips and 2-wheel skills are bringing St. Louis the show of a lifetime this weekend.

Monster Jam here in St. Louis is celebrating 30 years and a lot of new stuff to offer. Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson was able to get a sneak peek.

Monster Jam is taking place at The Dome at America’s Center Saturday and Sunday, January 22 – 23. For tickets and more information, visit MonsterJam.com.

