Moolah Shrine Circus comes to town for fun and benefit a charitable cause.

Be amazed by the gravity-defying trapeze artist as they fly through the air in their aerial ballet.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — This is your opportunity to experience all the sights and sounds that a circus has to offer. Be amazed by the gravity-defying trapeze artist as they fly through the air in their aerial ballet.

Enjoy the crazy antics of the Moolah Clowns as they jump and tumble under the "Big Top". St Louis Moolah Shrine Circus has been a family tradition since 1942. It is the perfect family fun for all ages.

Proceeds are for the benefit of Moolah Temple. Payments are not deductible as charitable contributions.

To purchase tickets, click here.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.