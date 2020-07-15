More for Less Remodeling gets beautiful results

Find out how More for Less Remodeling can help update your home this summer.

ST. LOUIS — A good home remodel can make you say, “wow!” If your home is feeling a bit dated, you might be interested in what this local company can do for you. Think more quality, less headaches, and beautiful results. Angela and Chris from More for Less Remodeling are here to tell us more.

More for Less Remodeling is a family owned and operated company that has been servicing the St. Louis metro area for 20+ years. Chris says that they have a premium service and can take care of all of your remodeling needs.

Chris mentions that while their customers have been home so much, they have been receiving several calls to come out and give estimates for room remodels. The demand for bathroom and kitchen remodels has been particularly high.

More for Less Remodeling is also able to take on add-ons or expansions. Chris says this typically comes into play with rooms like kitchens and bathrooms. For those who struggle with design, Angela says they can assist you every step of the way. You start by visiting a showroom and pick all of your materials out from there.

Meeting are still happening right now, and you can schedule one over Zoom. More for Less Remodeling is giving away a $500 gift card if you hire them for your project! Get more information by calling 314-458-5592 or visit moreforlessstl.com.

