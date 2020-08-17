Mosquito Authority can provide professional mosquito control

Mosquito Authority uses integrated mosquito management to break the mosquito life cycle and control the population.

ST. LOUIS — Did you know mosquito eggs can survive through the winter? This is why you want to treat them before they hatch in early spring. Tiffany Compton with the Mosquito Authority is sharing more information about the most effective prevention and control.

Tiffany says that Mosquito Authority is happy to be the exception and not the rule. They are a locally owned and family-operated franchise whose lives revolve around their faith, families, and the communities in which they reside. Mosquito Authority proudly serves the Metro-East and Greater St. Louis regions. They focus on taking care of you and your family while you are at home, and this includes your furry family members.

Mosquito Authority has made it their mission to inform the community about the potential dangers of mosquito and tick born diseases. They are proud to offer solutions to these problems. Mosquitoes can transmit diseases to humans, pets, wildlife and livestock throughout the Unites States. This is why it is important to reduce the mosquito population.

Mosquito Authority’s treatments start early and end late in the year in order to eliminate larva and control the Mosquito life cycle. Standard treatments are scheduled every 21 days. Tiffany notes that Mosquito Authority does not promise to protect or prevent against disease, and you should always consult with your local veterinarian regarding heart worm preventative measures.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.