Loyal to Local: Mother Earth Pillows

Pillows inspired by a local boy and made locally

ST. LOUIS — In a busy hair salon in Kirkwood, it’s service with a softer side.

“When you come in for a haircut, color, pedicure – we’re going to offer you a warm pillow, you might want to put it on your lap. It’s just to add more comfort and to relax a little bit,” said Laura Ortmann, owner of Ginger Bay Salon & Spa.

They’re called Mother Earth Pillows: therapeutic pillows filled with natural ingredients like golden flaxseed that can be used hot or cold.

Laura loved the therapeutic pillows so much that she ended up buying the company in 2015.

Recently, Mother Earth Pillows launched a sensory pillow line thanks to a stylist at the salon who came up with the idea. Amanda Roedel’s son, Blake, is the inspiration behind this line. He was diagnosed with autism when he was 1.5 years old.

Now, Blake takes these pillows everywhere.

There are different shapes, sizes, weights, and fillings in the sensory line. The pillows are created in a factory in Arnold. Even the ingredients inside the pillows are grown in the USA.