ST. LOUIS — The Seek Find You Women’s Event will empower women through personal and image development. The day will feature an entrepreneur panel and image panel, hair, makeup, and styling tutorials.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to the non-profit Seek Find You fund to provide mentoring, resources, and scholarships to young creatives