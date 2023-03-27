Mother's Day gift ideas from Zulily

From gifts for mom's that are on the go to the perfect present for a cozy weekend at home, Zulily has something for everyone!

ST. LOUIS — Mother’s Day will be here before we know it, and online retailer, Zulily, is working make sure all the moms we’ve ever loved are celebrated this year.

At Zulily, fun is part of the deal. Zulily brings moms exclusive daily deals on brand names and trending styles. Zulily is dedicating this Mother’s Day to ALL moms and mom-like figures through its new For All Moms Gifting Advisor, designed to help shoppers find the perfect gift for everyone who wears the mom mantle: partners, grandparents, siblings, friends.

They just announced they are surprising 1,000 moms, including 500 single moms, with a Zulily gift card to recognize the unique challenges of motherhood, particularly for single parents!

From gifts for mom's that are on the go to the perfect present for a cozy weekend at home, Zulily has something for everyone!

Download Zulily’s app or visit Zulily.com and find deals on gifts like these and more on Zulily’s Mother’s Day Shop or sign up for Zulily’s For All Moms Gifting Advisor.

