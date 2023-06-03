Motivational Monday: 'I Define ME' Wellness Mobile helps girls define their purpose

Join their celebration of 21 years at the I Define ME Women of the Year Award Show at the History Museum on March 24th.

ST. LOUIS — The I Define ME Movement is where Girls & Women, locally, nationally and globally define their purpose! The nonprofit focuses on Wellness, Opportunity, Knowledge & Empowerment. Monday morning, founder Tracie Berry-McGhee and Community PR Director, Yolonda Lankford, joined Mary in studio to share their mission. They explain we are Keepers, to our dreams, making them a reality, valuing the whole girl & woman!

The nonprofit might have started in McGhee’s STL home, but has now impacted over 25,000 girls in twenty one years! 22 Local Schools, 31 National IDM School Chapters, presences in 6 Countries. Increasing self-esteem, literacy, decreasing relational aggression, bullying and giving girls and women a safe space to define wellness. Women & girls share their stories and define their voices to make an impact on the world mentally, physically, spiritually, financially and emotionally.