Motivational Monday: STL Fit Finds shares healthy hotspots

ST. LOUIS — Hoping to stay on track with your New Years Resolutions?! STL Fit Finds has all of the resources you need to navigate healthy living in the Lou! Monday morning, creator Firth Metzger, joined Mary in studio to share local businesses and influencers who are a perfect option to having a healthier new year.
Check out her resources below:
EAT HEALTHIER
Meal Prep - Fit Flavors and Honey I'm Home Nutritious Foods
Dieticians - Allison Lesko (Lesko Health) and Mindy Musselman (Well My Way)
Free Nutrition Plan - Supplement Superstores
MOVE BETTER
Find further resources on Instagram @stlfitfinds.