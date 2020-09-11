Check out the All-American Sale at Mueller Furniture

When you shop at Mueller Furniture you will get your order quickly, you get quality, and you get comfort all at the same time.

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — How about sprucing up your home with some new furniture? There is a great sale going on right now at Mueller Furniture.

Giving your home a new look is fast and easy if you shop at Mueller Furniture. COVID-19 has greatly affected the global supply chains, but Mueller Furniture buys from the Show Me State, so they have inventory on hand. Even if you custom order a piece, it will show up pretty quickly.

Now through November 16th is a great time to buy at their Lake St. Louis store. They are having a sales tax discount where you save the sales tax amount on everything they have in stock at Mueller Furniture. This is called the All-American Sale as they are featuring a lot of their American-made products. On select items you can double your sales tax discount.

Mueller Furniture is excited to announce the opening of their third store in Manchester. Ideally, they will be opening up January or February of 2021.

The All American Sale is going on now through November 16th in Lake St. Louis at 9 Fountain Grass Drive. Learn more at muellerfurniture.com or call 636-234-3361.

