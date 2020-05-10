Mueller Furniture invites you to their half-price sale!

Right now at Mueller Furniture, they have an amazing offer on all in-store items and custom orders.

MISSOURI, USA — With a beautiful house, you are bound to need some beautiful furniture to fill it up! How about some locally made furniture from a family that has been in business for four generations. From live edge farm tables to electric recliners, you can find all that and more at Mueller Furniture’s half-price sale!

Mark Mueller is the 4th generation owner of Mueller Furniture Company in Lake St. Louis and Belleville, Illinois. Mueller Furniture is one of the oldest family owned and operated furniture companies in St. Louis. They are the home of the largest selection of American-made furniture in the St. Louis area.

Right now, they have an amazing offer on all in-store items and custom orders. You can get 1/2 off the list price, including everything they have for immediate delivery and custom orders. Mueller Furniture is preparing for the holiday season, and it’s not too late to get your custom orders in. You even have time to get it before Thanksgiving!

Mueller Furniture’s half-price sale is going on now through October 13th at both locations in Lake St. Louis and in Belleville, IL. Learn more at MuellerFurniture.com.

