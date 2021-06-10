Mueller Furniture’s Half-Price Sale: Now through October 12

It’s more than a furniture store – it’s all about family.

ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a family-owned business that has been around for 94 years, passed down from generation to generation.

There is currently a half-price sale going on now through October 12, 2021 on all in-stock furniture.

Find Amish-made dining tables that will add a special touch to your kitchen or dining room. Some tables are eligible for custom finishes, which means no water rings or stains. Those come in 5 to 6 weeks.

When it comes to finding seating for your family, Mueller Furniture knows people come in different shapes and sizes. They take the balance comfort equation into account to achieve the perfect level of comfort for any body type.

The sale is going at all three locations: Ellisville, Lake St. Louis, and Belleville, Illinois.

For more information and to check out the selection online, visit muellerfurniture.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.