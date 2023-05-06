Mueller Furniture has the perfect Father's Day gifts in store

With Father’s Day around the corner, celebrate your Dad, Grandpa, Uncle or fatherly figure in your life by purchasing him a recliner or couch for his man cave.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road.

With Father’s Day around the corner, celebrate your Dad, Grandpa, Uncle or fatherly figure in your life by purchasing him a recliner or couch for his man cave.

Mueller Furniture carries the St. Louis area's largest selection of furniture made in America including a huge selection of exclusive Amish-made furniture. The family business has great gifts for dad.

Mueller Furniture has a new recliner developed by the President of Flexsteel called the Zcliner. It's the first recliner designed to be slept in. It's built with additional lumbar support and specialty foam for added comfort.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.