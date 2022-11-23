Mueller Furniture supporting Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights Campaign

Mueller Furniture is participating in The Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign to help make sure all families in St. Louis have food on the table.

Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville, Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road.

Mueller Furniture is participating in The Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign to help make sure all families in St. Louis have food on the table. The campaign is a historic St. Louis holiday tradition and is now in its 75th year of serving communities in St. Louis.

Mueller Furniture will be matching all round-up donations collected in November for The Salvation Army. They will be asking customers to round up their purchase to the next $10 amount and then the company will match the difference.

People can round up their purchases and make a donation at any of Mueller Furniture’s three locations in Lake St. Louis, Ellisville, Missouri, and Belleville, Illinois.

