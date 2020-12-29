Mueller Furniture’s Year-End Sale is going on now!

Shop local and save big at Mueller Furniture!

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — If you’re tired of looking at the same old furniture in your house it might be time for an update. There is a year-end sale going on right now at the oldest, continuously operated, family-owned furniture store in the St. Louis area.

You can shop local and save big at Mueller Furniture with stores in Lake St. Louis, Belleville, and coming in February, Ellisville. Mueller Furniture has been in Belleville since 1927 and in Lake St. Louis since 2017.

Mueller Furniture’s year-end clearance event is going on through January 3rd. You can save up to 25% in every category of furniture. They have a huge amount of inventory right now available for immediate delivery. Mueller Furniture carries American-made furniture.

The owners have a long history of giving back to the community, which is one of the reasons they took home the St. Louis Business Journal’s Family Business Award! Mueller Furniture is your American-made furniture headquarters on both sides of the river.

Visit muellerfurniture.com for more information. The Belleville store is located at 1004 East Main Street, call 618-233-0667. Find the Lake St. Louis store at 9 Fountain Grass Drive, call 636-234-3361.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.