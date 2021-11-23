Mueller Furniture holds Small Business Saturday Clearance Event

The sale runs now through November 30

ST. LOUIS — Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity to support local, and you will find savings on high quality furniture at this longstanding family-owned business.

The Small Business Saturday Clearance Event at Mueller Furniture runs now through November 30.

There are locations in Ellisville, Lake Saint Louis, and Belleville. For more information, visit muellerfurniture.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.