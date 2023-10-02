Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale

The Half Price Sale is at all three locations from now until February 21.

ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road.

With over $4 million worth of inventory on sale, customers can receive 50% off purchases including heirloom quality Amish-made bedroom and dining room sets.

Save 25% on Chattam & Wells mattresses, and customers are encouraged to take advantage of 0% financing for 48 months on Tempur-Pedic.

Mueller Furniture carries the St. Louis area's largest selection of furniture made in America including a huge selection of exclusive Amish-made furniture. They sell quality furniture brands with a large selection and custom order options from brands like Flexsteel, Smith Brothers of Berne, Custom Amish-made furniture brands and more.

For more information, go to muellerfurniture.com.

