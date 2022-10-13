x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Show Me St. Louis

'Music and Me Class' from Laren Loveless Music is introducing families to the benefits of early childhood music

Amy and Laren Loveless are currently hosting music classes in Francis Park in St. Louis Hills.

More Videos

ST. LOUIS — Research has shown exposure to music can ignite a baby's social, language and motor development. Now, two local teachers, have created an early childhood family music program to benefit not only your baby's brain, but also, to connect families and the community. 

Aimee and Laren Loveless are currently hosting 'Music and Me' classes at Francis Park in St. Louis Hills. 

The classes include original music that ranges from social emotional topics such as managing “big feelings”, to music fundamentals such as tempo and rhythm.

The music program is built to benefit not only children but the adults, too. It is giving parents and caregivers the space to be present, play, dance, sing, and connect with their children while creating community. 

Fall classes have already started, but follow Laren Loveless Music on social media for further information and news about winter sessions.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out