'Music and Me Class' from Laren Loveless Music is introducing families to the benefits of early childhood music

Amy and Laren Loveless are currently hosting music classes in Francis Park in St. Louis Hills.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Research has shown exposure to music can ignite a baby's social, language and motor development. Now, two local teachers, have created an early childhood family music program to benefit not only your baby's brain, but also, to connect families and the community.

Aimee and Laren Loveless are currently hosting 'Music and Me' classes at Francis Park in St. Louis Hills.

The classes include original music that ranges from social emotional topics such as managing “big feelings”, to music fundamentals such as tempo and rhythm.

The music program is built to benefit not only children but the adults, too. It is giving parents and caregivers the space to be present, play, dance, sing, and connect with their children while creating community.