Music at the Intersection & The Walls off Washington Celebrates 50 years of hip hop with Lot Party

ST. LOUIS — In recognition of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and its influence on contemporary music, art, fashion, and culture, Music at the intersection and The Walls off Washington are presenting 50 community-facing concerts, events and parties that celebrate and elevate hip-hop throughout 2023. Saturday, April 22nd from 1pm-7pm, Elemental is hosting a FREE, family-friendly Lot Party at The Walls off Washington. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks, shop artisan vendors and experience multiple FREE activations, including: DJs, live performances, a B-Boy/Girl showcase, skate demos by Sk8 Liborious and live art.