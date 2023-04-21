Music at the Intersection & The Walls off Washington Celebrates 50 years of hip hop with Lot Party

ST. LOUIS — In recognition of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and its influence on contemporary music, art, fashion, and culture, Music at the intersection and The Walls off Washington are presenting 50 community-facing concerts, events and parties that celebrate and elevate hip-hop throughout 2023. Saturday, April 22nd from 1pm-7pm, Elemental is hosting a FREE, family-friendly Lot Party at The Walls off Washington. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks, shop artisan vendors and experience multiple FREE activations, including: DJs, live performances, a B-Boy/Girl showcase, skate demos by Sk8 Liborious and live art.
Later that night, starting at 9pm, Elemental will move into Sophie’s Artist Lounge for a ticketed party ($20) featuring break dancer, rapper, record producer and DJ Tony Touch (a B-Boy during the rap renaissance of the early 80s, known for his mix tapes with Big Daddy Kane, Wyclef, M.O.P, Big L, Mos Def and more).
More information on tomorrow’s events, and the full Elemental calendar, is available at kranzbergartsfoundation.org.