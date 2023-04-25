Must Have Mother’s Day products for your mother to be

x
ST. LOUIS — Being pregnant on Mother’s Day is especially exciting, and since so much of the pregnancy is focused on baby, it is the perfect opportunity to focus on the mom-to-be. Tuesday morning, mother and owner of Birth Order, Courtney Klein joined Mary in studio to share some ‘must have’ products this mother’s day. Birth Order is an online marketplace for pregnancy and postpartum mothers, curated for moms by moms. Learn more at birthorder.shop.

