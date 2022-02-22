Bakery in Kirkwood awarded title of “Best Croissant in Missouri”

Eat This, Not That! named Nathaniel Reid Bakery as having the best croissant in the state

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood is not new to major accolades, but being named “Best Croissant in Missouri” means a lot to the chef himself, who has poured countless hours into perfecting the recipe.

Croissants are so popular at Nathaniel Reid Bakery that they carry about 8 flavors. The bakery just added a new croissant to the menu: Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake Danish.

Eat This, Not That! named the bakery as having the best croissant in the state and described the croissants as “exquisite”. This labor of love is also used for sandwiches.

This is the second Eat This, Not That! award for the bakery. In 2021, Nathaniel Reid Bakery’s pound cake was named “Best Cake in Missouri” – just another reason to order everything on the menu.