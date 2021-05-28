Celebrating National Brisket Day at Bubba’s Deli

Photojournalist Jim Viehman of Show Me St. Louis gave us a taste and introduced us to Bubba, the English Bulldog namesake.

ST. LOUIS — Deliciousness is the name of the game at a local deli where they are celebrating National Brisket Day, which is today (May 28).

Bubba’s Deli is located at 3249 Ivanhoe near Highway 44 and Arsenal in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood of St. Louis.