Stop by Pro Am Golf USA in Brentwood in honor of National Golf Lovers Day

Pro Am Golf USA is a shop in Brentwood that offers golf gear, as well as private lessons

ST. LOUIS — Today is National Golf Lovers Day, giving golfers the chance to swing down the fairway at least one more time during the season.

Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson visited a spot in Brentwood where you can get in those swings and stock up on golf gear.

At Pro Am Golf USA, golfers can find everything from golf clubs, golf balls, footwear, bags, carts, and more. The shop even carries major brands like TaylorMade, Titleist, Callaway, Nike, Cleveland and Adams.

In addition to the retail shop offering golf gear, the team at Pro Am Golf USA is also dedicated to helping build your game. Custom fit your clubs to your build and take private one-on-one lessons to become a better player.