Visit the National Museum of Transportation again!

The National Museum of Transportation is open and taking steps to keep their guests safe!

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The National Museum of Transportation is back open! In an effort to get people to enjoy the grounds again, they have started a challenge of sorts. Jessica Hood is here to tell us more!

Jessica says that the museum wants all of us to take 1 Million steps this summer on their campus! As people start to get back outside, we all will need some time to move around and get active. After all, walking was the first form of transportation!

Your steps will be recorded as you exit the museum, and you can keep count with a pedometer, your phone, or whatever device you like. When your steps are marked down, you will be entered in a drawing to win free membership to the museum for a year.

The National Museum of Transportation’s campus is a beautiful 42 acres. There is plenty of space to social distance and move around. You can see almost 200 exhibits with 70 locomotives. These are things you won’t see anywhere else! There is also a garden, a mini train to ride, scavenger hunts and more.

Membership is a great value with several different levels. Learn more at tnmot.org or give them a call at 314-965-6212.

