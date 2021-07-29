National Pet Fire Safety Month: Keep your pet safe from any potential fire harm

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

July marks National Pet Fire Safety Month. Each year, 500,000 pets suffer from smoke inhalation and 40,000 die due to home fires. Additionally, according to the NFPA, almost 1,000 home fires are started by pets each year. Kidde is sharing important tips to help homeowners keep their pets safe as they transition back to the office and spend more time away from home.

According to a new survey commissioned by Kidde and conducted online by The Harris Poll among 1,367 pet owners (i.e., own at least one dog or cat), a vast majority of pet owners (91%) say they will leave their pet home alone more often as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

When a smoke alarm sounds, pets may become unsettled or anxious, hiding rather than exiting. Kidde has partnered with celebrity pet trainer Sara Carson to share tips for training pets to respond positively to alarms, including steps like:

Familiarize your pet with the sound of the alarm. Pair the sound with a command. Identify and name the exit, i.e., ‘outside.’ Reward for positive response

Visit the full-length training video on Kidde.com/Petsafety.

Other important fire safety tips for pets include attaching non-adhesive window clings to alert first responders of pets inside, including pets in your home’s evacuation plan, and properly installing and maintaining smoke alarms.

