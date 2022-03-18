Think you own an item that may be worth something? National Rarities can help

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson spoke with Marketing Coordinator and Estate Specialist at National Rarities, Chrissy Vogel

ST. LOUIS — Looking to do a little spring cleaning and have something you think may be worth something?

There is a local company based in West County who makes it so easy for you. Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson recently spoke with Marketing Coordinator and Estate Specialist at National Rarities, Chrissy Vogel.

National Rarities’ main office is located at 2190 S. Mason Road, Suite 209. For more information, call (888) 787-1112 or visit nationalrarities.com.

