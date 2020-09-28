Navigate STL Schools wants to help you find the right school for your child

Navigate STL puts all the information you want and need about St. Louis schools in one place.

ST. LOUIS — Finding the right school for your child to thrive in can take a lot of work. Luckily for parents, there is a website that does all that work for St. Louis City families. The website is called Navigate STL Schools and it has all the information and resources families need in one place.

Navigate STL Schools is a new, non-profit organization that is built on the foundation of providing equitable access to data and enrollment information for schools within the St. Louis City area. This website is designed to be used on mobile devices. When you enter the site, you can see every school within the city of St. Louis that reports to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary education.

When you enter a school’s profile you and look at their test scores, after school activities, academic focus, how long teachers have been there, and more. You can even break down information by demographic.

Navigate STL Schools is important especially now with the Pandemic going on and parents getting more involved in their child’s education. This puts all the information in one place for parents to find the best fit for their child right now.

Beyond the website, Navigate STL provides individualized services to families. You can call or email to schedule an appointment with a navigator, post an event for your organization, or perform a simple search and get extra clarification.

For more information visit navigateSTLschools.org or call 314-408-2468.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.