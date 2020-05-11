Nayak Plastic Surgery is hosting a Holiday Open House!

Check out the Nayak Plastic Surgery Online Open House on November 6th!

ST. LOUIS — Dr. Nayak is back to tell us about the Nayak Plastic Surgery Online Holiday Open House! They like to think of this as an appreciation or loyalty event for their patients.

Dr. Nayak explains that the Holiday Open House is one day a year where they have a combination of the absolute best injectors and estheticians in St. Louis with great prices. He says that many patients stock up for the year on this day. If you are a new patient and you aren’t quite sure what to get, you can text 314-991-LIFT between 8am and 4:30pm with questions and or pictures and the Nayak team will respond to you. If you get the wrong thing, no big deal as they do refunds.

The best way to shop is to go online to shopnayakplasticsurgery.com. There will also be Facebook Live and Instagram Live feeds all day on the 6th with demonstrations and Q&As.

If you don’t use what you purchase by December 31, 2021 it will become a cash credit on your account.

Before you get your service delivered, you will meet with a licensed professional to make sure that you are eligible and qualified for that treatment. If you are not a good candidate, you can be refunded and choose another treatment.

Tune in to Instagram and Facebook @NayakPlasticSurgery.

