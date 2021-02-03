Loyal to Local: Netcessity Seat Caddy

It’s marketed as the ultimate car organizer for the passenger seat.

ST. LOUIS — Imagine a car organizer to keep your things from hitting the floor every time you hit the brakes.

A mom and daughter duo, Tanya and Anna Bryant, are the creative minds behind the Netcessity Seat Caddy.

It’s marketed as the ultimate car organizer for the passenger seat. The idea sparked from a conversation at the dinner table.

“We’re the type of family that kind of sits around the dinner table and thinks of things that haven’t been done yet,” said Anna Bryant, co-owner of Netcessity.

Her sister asked her one night at the table what she would invent if she could invent anything, and that’s where the idea was born. Her mother, Tanya, who is retired, took that idea and ran with it. So, they started making prototypes in their basement.

The Netcessity fits any passenger seat in your car, minivan or SUV. It works on second row and third row seats, too. No construction is required – it comes pre-clipped, and there are adjustable straps that snap in place.

The product reduces distracted driving because you no longer need to worry about items flying all over the place in your car.