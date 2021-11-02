Award-winning makeup artist earns reputation as one of St. Louis’ premier beauty entrepreneurs

She even has her own cosmetics line – Nettie Kelley Cosmetics.

ST. LOUIS — Changing your look can be fun and exciting, but it can also be a little intimidating for people.

That’s where Nettie Kelley Makeup Lounge & Boutique comes in. Nettie Kelley is an award-winning makeup artist who has earned a reputation as one of St. Louis’ premier beauty entrepreneurs.

She even has her own cosmetics line – Nettie Kelley Cosmetics. The collection is full of vibrant colors.

It's a makeup studio and boutique, and she also does lashes, brows and wigs.

Nettie Kelley Makeup Lounge & Boutique is currently located at 1145 North Highway 67. She offers several services, including wedding makeup, makeup lessons, and more.

For more information, call (314) 938-4444 or visit nkmakeupstudio.com.