Wellness Wednesday: Neuropathy and Pain Solutions

You can call and schedule an evaluation today

ST. LOUIS — If you suffer from chronic pain, this Wellness Wednesday may be of help to you.

Neuropathy and Pain Solutions has been providing nonsurgical pain relief for both acute and chronic pain.

You can call and schedule your evaluation today at (314) 665-1265 or (618) 233-4458.

For more information, visit neuropathyandpainsolutions.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.