New affordable healthcare option helps address growing mental health crisis right here in St. Louis

Everside Health offers all new virtual mental health services.

America was experiencing a mental health crisis even before the pandemic. Then things got worse. And many of those problems are lingering even though COVID restrictions have been lifted and vaccines have become readily available.

But one local company, with the help of several local unions, is taking action to make sure that mental health is getting the attention it deserves and that adequate support is integrated with primary care. Everside Health, one of the largest providers of direct primary and mental healthcare services in the country, has just announced the availability of mental health support services as part of its overall primary care offering in St. Louis.

Dr. Paul Angleston from Everside Health Center in St. Peters joined Malik Wilson to discuss the new service.

Are we in the middle of a mental health crisis?

People are struggling emotionally and psychologically. Everside Health is seeing record numbers of people of all ages complaining they can’t sleep, they are anxious or depressed, they can’t get out of bed in the morning, or they think they might want to harm themselves. On top of this, there’s a shortage of trained mental health professionals. So people either can’t find someone to help or they have to wait weeks or months to get that initial evaluation.

What is Everside Health doing about the problem?

Everside Health has made mental health support services part of their integrated offering in St. Louis. Their mental health professionals are available for virtual appointments, which means distance and location are no longer obstacles to getting care. Patients can discuss their problems in the privacy of their own homes. And because of their unique model of care, they are often able to offer same-or next-day appointments that aren’t rushed. Whether it’s for a physical or mental health problem, they spend the time to get to know our patients, understand what’s going on their lives, and offer real-world solutions.

What type of services does Everside Health offer?

Everside Health takes a holistic approach to healthcare, striving to address the physical and mental health needs of their patients. Coordinating this care is important. Oftentimes patients go to one place for their physical concerns and another for mental health support. But that’s when things get overlooked and care becomes fragmented.

At Everside, their mental health counselors work in tandem with their providers. Mental health screenings are integrated into many of their checkups so that they can address problems early and get people the care they need. In addition to offering counseling, they also help put patients in touch with other low-cost community services that address related concerns of addiction, financial burdens and adequate housing, among other issues.

Why is holistic care so important?

Studies show a direct link between a person’s mental health and physical health. Depression has been linked with such serious chronic illnesses as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, asthma and arthritis. It also increases a patient’s risk of death from these diseases. Equally important to the union funds Everside Health partners with in St. Louis is the impact on the costs of care which are roughly 75% higher for patients with both physical and mental health issues.

How much do Everside’s mental health services cost?

If a patient is part of a union that has partnered with Everside, there are little to no costs for any of their services. No co-pays and no deductibles. That’s important because they know that poor insurance coverage and high costs for patients are the primary barriers to receiving quality mental healthcare. At Everside, they are working to break down those barriers with the help of their union partners. To find out if your union or employer offers Everside primary and mental healthcare, visit eversidehealth.com/stlouis.

For more information, visit eversidehealth.com/stlouis. Or call 866-808-6005.

