New Balance St. Louis is more than just a shoe store

We stopped by to find out about the stores cutting edge technology that you can use to find the perfect shoe for you.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — New Balance St. Louis is nationally recognized and locally owned by the Brown Family.

The stores offers free 3D foot scans with cutting edge technology and unmatched customer service, all to assist in finding the perfect shoe for you.

New Balance St. Louis has 3 area locations in Richmond Heights, Creve Coeur and Fairview Heights, IL.

For more information, call (800) 728-6247 or visit WhereFeetLoveUs.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.