Show Me St. Louis

New book from local author: 'Main Street St. Charles: A Walk Through History'

Join author and historian, Valerie Battle Kienzle, for a book signing at the St. Charles City-County Library Kathryn Linnemann Branch this Wednesday!

ST. LOUIS — The newest book from local Author and historian Valerie Battle Kienzle "Main Street St. Charles: A Walk Through History" is available now!

The new book includes four easy walks, plus several suggested short side trips. Each walk includes a detailed map with points of interest. Each point of interest is accompanied by brief historical information and photographs.

You can snag your own signed copy of the book this week! 

Valerie will be at St. Charles City-County Library Kathryn Linnemann Branch for a book signing on Wednesday, November 30th at 7:00pm. 

For more information and to register for your spot at the signing, click here.  

