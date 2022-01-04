New Exhibit, Her Eminent Reign: The MoveMINT, at The Dark Room

Her Eminent Reign: The MoveMINT is a collaborative visual project working with multiple women artists to highlight black women from the past who have made a huge impact on who we are today and have been forgotten. The exhibition focuses on recreating images of these women by reimagining them in a more modern world today. As an added component, the exhibit is also an NFT project leveraging digital art on the blockchain. The sales of these NFTs will benefit women and/or black-owned organizations that advance women whether in fashion, positive birth outcomes, youth self-esteem, confidence projects and homeschool cooperatives.