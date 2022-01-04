New Exhibit, Her Eminent Reign: The MoveMINT, at The Dark Room

Her Eminent Reign: The MoveMINT is a collaborative visual project working with multiple women artists to highlight black women from the past who have made a huge impact on who we are today and have been forgotten. The exhibition focuses on recreating images of these women by reimagining them in a more modern world today. As an added component, the exhibit is also an NFT project leveraging digital art on the blockchain. The sales of these NFTs will benefit women and/or black-owned organizations that advance women whether in fashion, positive birth outcomes, youth self-esteem, confidence projects and homeschool cooperatives.
Her Eminent Reign: The MoveMINT will be on view now through Saturday, May 7. The exhibit can be viewed during regular Dark Room ticketed events, as well as by appointment on Friday afternoons and during the Dark Room's free weekly Wednesday night Jazz Jam.
For more information or to make an appointment, visit: kranzbergartsfoundation.org/visual-art/.