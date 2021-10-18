Help & Hope: New friendships can sometimes threaten your sobriety

Make sure you have a plan for when situations arise with new friends and you are offered a drink

EOLIA, Mo. — If you are recently sober after struggling with substance use, you might find it easier to be attentive to what is happening around you. And maybe you have noticed that you seem to be developing a new friendship or even a potential new romantic relationship.

However, new friendships can sometimes threaten your sobriety. Situations arise that may require you to turn down a beer or a glass of wine.

Aviary Recovery Center says you need a plan when these situations arise with new friends. You may be able to handle it in the moment, but it’s probably best in the long run to let your new friends know that you don’t drink or do drugs before you are actually faced with the question.

It’s important to remember that your story is your own, and how much you share about your substance use disorder and recovery is entirely up to you.

A person who really wants to be part of your life will understand and support your sobriety.

Aviary Recovery Center is located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. For more information, call (888) 435-5540 and visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.

