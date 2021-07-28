New policies to expect at Live Nation concerts this summer

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

Live Nation is celebrating the Return to Live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. For a limited time only, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.

Show Me St. Louis teamed up with Live Nation for the promotion.

Live Nation recently updated its health and safety guidelines and three new changes were announced.

1.) Clear Bag Policy

To reduce staff contact with guest belongings, Live Nation has implemented the clear bag policy. The venues will allow clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" and/or small clutch bags (4.5"x 6.5").

2.) Mobile Ticketing

All 2021 event tickets will be mobile entry. That means your mobile device will be used to gain access to the event. Tickets will not be emailed or available for print. There are two options available to access tickets. You can either download the tickets to your mobile wallet and access it through the Live Nation app or by adding the tickets to your mobile wallet and accessing them through a web browser.

3. Cashless. Debit and Credit Cards Only

Both Hollywood Casino Amphitheaters and Saint Louis Music Park will only accept credit, debit or mobile pay (such as Apple Pay or Google Pay).

You can find more information and grab tickets at livenation.com.

