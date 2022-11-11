Next Week on Show Me St. Louis: Lindenwood University’s community outreach endeavor LindenGiving

ST. LOUIS — Established in 2020, LindenGiving is a community outreach endeavor focused on serving the most essential needs of Lindenwood University’s neighbors in St. Charles. Each initiative under the LindenGiving program aligns with a University value: excellence, dedication, integrity, creativity, teamwork.
Next week, we’ll visit with Mrs. Beverly Porter, first lady of Lindenwood University and chair of LindenGiving.
For further information, visit lindenwood.edu/lindengiving.
