Next Week on Show Me St. Louis: Lindenwood University’s strength and conditioning program

We’ll meet with the team behind the University’s NCAA Division I athletics teams.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Join us next week for an inside look on Lindenwood University's strength and conditioning program.

The program is providing current students with real experiences that promote real success in their careers. We’ll meet with the team behind the University’s NCAA Division I athletics teams, making sure that student-athletes are in prime condition to compete, stay healthy, and experience success.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.