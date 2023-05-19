Next Week on Show Me St. Louis: Missouri Boys State, Missouri Girls State Hosted at Lindenwood University

ST. LOUIS — This June, Lindenwood University will host nearly 1,500 high school juniors on campus for The American Legion Boys State of Missouri and the American Legion Auxiliary Missouri Girls State. The partnership with Boys State and Girls State aligns with Lindenwood’s five-year strategic plan, and particularly the Destination Lindenwood initiative. This goal seeks to transform the University and St. Charles into an engaging, vibrant college town and go-to destination for athletic, civic, and cultural events.