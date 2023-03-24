Next Week on Show Me St. Louis: Spring into Service at Lindenwood University

ST. LOUIS — Lindenwood University will host its annual Spring into Service event this month, and current students are gaining first-hand experience that will promote success in their careers ahead. Student leaders are getting involved in planning and have partnered with nine organizations for service opportunities.
Tune in next week to learn more.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.