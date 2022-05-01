No, really. This Florissant bowling alley features original lanes from the 1960 Tokyo Summer Olympics

There are several bowling alleys to choose from, but a bowling alley Show Me St. Louis' Malik Wilson recently visited comes with a history lesson.

Just off New Halls Ferry Road in North St. Louis, there is a hidden gem.

Show Me St. Louis calls it a hidden gem because you may just miss it if you're driving past New Halls Ferry Plaza.

The bowling alley has been in this exact same location for over two decades.

Olympic Lanes was founded in 1973 and it actually features the bowling lanes from the 1960 Tokyo Olympics.

All the lanes used to bowl in this facility hold a great history and are wooden, compared to today's lanes which are usually a wood and synthetic mix.