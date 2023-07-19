Local filmmaker, Scott Wisdom, previews 'No Rest for the Wicked' ahead of the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

ST. LOUIS — Lights, Camera, Action!
The St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase is an annual event hosted by the nonprofit Cinema St. Louis. The 17 film programs that screen at the Hi-Pointe Theatre from July 21-23 and 28-30 serve as the Showcase’s centerpiece.
All week long, Show Me St. Louis is featuring the local creators that have films taking the big screen at the Hi-Pointe Theatre as part of the Showcase. Wednesday morning, local filmmaker, Scott Wisdom previewed his short film, No Rest for the Wicked. The story follows a recovering alcoholic that must confront the family he destroyed, when he meets a stranger from his past.
You can catch No Rest for the Wicked on Saturday, July 29 at the Hi-Pointe Theatre.
To purchase tickets and for additional information on the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, click HERE.
Want more local lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Show Me newsletter.