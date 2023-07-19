Local filmmaker, Scott Wisdom, previews 'No Rest for the Wicked' ahead of the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

​You can catch 'No Rest for the Wicked' on Saturday, July 29 at the Hi-Pointe Theatre.

ST. LOUIS — Lights, Camera, Action!

The St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase is an annual event hosted by the nonprofit Cinema St. Louis. The 17 film programs that screen at the Hi-Pointe Theatre from July 21-23 and 28-30 serve as the Showcase’s centerpiece.

All week long, Show Me St. Louis is featuring the local creators that have films taking the big screen at the Hi-Pointe Theatre as part of the Showcase. Wednesday morning, local filmmaker, Scott Wisdom previewed his short film, No Rest for the Wicked. The story follows a recovering alcoholic that must confront the family he destroyed, when he meets a stranger from his past.

You can catch No Rest for the Wicked on Saturday, July 29 at the Hi-Pointe Theatre.

To purchase tickets and for additional information on the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, click HERE.