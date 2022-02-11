'No Shave November' with Iconic Male Grooming Spa

ST. LOUIS — November is more than just “one month closer to Christmas”, in fact, it signifies way more! At Iconic Male Grooming Spa in West County they’re bringing in the pre-Christmas jingle with the joy of giving. In honor of No Shave November, Iconic Male Grooming Spa is hosting their 3rd Annual Bourbon Raffle to help raise awareness for men’s mental health as well as support a fellow friend of theirs battling lung cancer.