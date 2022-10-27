No tricks, just treats! At Lindenwood University's 'Dark Carnival'

Get in the Halloween spirit and join Lindenwood University for their annual Dark Carnival on Saturday, October 29.

ST. LOUIS — In its 11th year, Lindenwood University’s annual Halloween celebration, Dark Carnival, is sure to delight attendees of all ages. Magic shows come to life, a trunk-or-treat provides lots of sweets, carnival rides delight the spirits, and haunted hayrides will tour the historic campus of Lindenwood.

“The City of St. Charles has a rich history of holiday celebrations and festivals, and Lindenwood’s Dark Carnival is a Halloween event with something for everyone,” Director of Destination Lindenwood Don Rothermich said. “Enjoying the season with our neighbors in St. Charles is an incredible experience for our entire campus community.”

The event incorporates all corners of campus – from employee volunteers leading various activities, to a student-run trunk-or-treat where children from the community can show off their Halloween costumes!

Dark Carnival is a day-long event, with festivities beginning at 10 a.m. Then, the Lindenwood Lions football team will kick-off at 1 p.m. against William Jewell College for an afternoon game. At the conclusion of the game, Dark Carnival picks back up and the celebration runs until 8 p.m.

Lindenwood invites all members of the community to join for a fun-filled day of Halloween treats and celebrations. For more information, visit lindenwood.edu/darkcarnival.

