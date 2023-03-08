Nonprofit partnering with Alton Police Department to address mental health and trauma in the community

After working alongside several mental health initiatives and teaching in a high trauma environment, Megan Tyler saw a need in the Alton community.

“Sacred Spaces of CARE was a group formed specifically to address trauma for Alton and neighboring communities,” says Megan Tyler, Executive Director of Sacred Spaces of Care.

“So we are focusing on anything that is trauma related, mental health, substance use, prevention education, just anything that is a prevalent need in the community,” says Tyler.

So, she created Sacred Spaces of Care. The nonprofit provides those in crisis with a customized approach for healing. The organization prides themselves on being person centered, and compassion driven.

And now, they have a new partnership that will give them the opportunity to reach even more people in need.

“Our first program that was launched that is our priority program is the partnership with the Alton Police Department,” says Tyler.

Sacred Spaces of Care is joining forces with the Alton Police Department for their new program ‘RISE.’ Chief of Police, Jarrett Ford, shares that this program fills in the missing piece.

After the police department’s initial interaction with those in crisis, Sacred Spaces of Care provides those in suffering with the tools and resources needed to heal. Tyler shares this program is not only meant to help the community, but end the stigma around mental health, too.