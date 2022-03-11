Nonprofit working to enrich lives of older adults celebrates 40 years at Missouri History Museum

Oasis is a nonprofit organization in St. Louis. The institute will host a panel at the history museum to celebrate 40 years of service and expand its efforts.

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS - You’re never too old to be part of the conversation or learn something new. That’s why The Oasis Institute of St. Louis aims to bring older adults together through community, courses, and the opportunity to share their wise words of wisdom with the youth.

Oasis is a nonprofit organization based right here in St. Louis. In 2022, the institute celebrates 40 years of enriching the lives of older adults and with the help of technology, the service is able to benefit more people today than ever before.

Dana DiPiazza sat down with the President of Oasis St. Louis, Paul Weiss, to discuss an upcoming event on November 8 at The Missouri History Museum that is centered around the pressing topic: wellness in older adults.

The goal is to help older adults feel like they have a purpose through an array of opportunities to grow that are available at one's fingertips. To reach even more families who could benefit from these services, Oasis will host a panel, "We Can Do Better for Older Adults: The 40-Year History of Oasis and The Future of Our Aging Population."

The discussion will feature the institute’s founder, Marylen Mann, former president, Marcia Kerz, and current president, Paul Weiss.

“The discussion will cover the importance of changing our culture’s philosophy of aging adults’ undervalued place in society as the United States is on the cusp of unprecedented demographic population shift, as well as celebrating the past, present, and future of Oasis. The panel is on November 8th at 11:00 am at the Missouri History Museum and is free admission. It will conclude with light refreshments and a Banner Show on display in the Grand Hall.”

Oasis offers lifelong learning programs that cover a large list of topics like art, travel, exercise, current events, and science. There’s even a class Dana would thoroughly enjoy, covering film, theater, and television.

For those who are technologically challenged, there are step-by-step instructions available on the Oasis site, including tutorial-style videos to walk users through the program.

Through Oasis, there are also enrichment opportunities that go far beyond the screen.

Dana DiPiazza recently paid a visit to Grbic Restaurant where a group from Oasis joined her and local author, Joe DeGregorio, for authentic Bosnian food and a history lesson.

Joe is one of St. Louis’ top neighborhood tour guides, known for walking tours that cover history, food, events, activities and architecture.

This is just one of the many activities that folks have the opportunity to explore through Oasis, as the goal is to engage older adults in meaningful, purposeful programs.

Those interested in attending the discussion panel at The Missouri History Museum, the event is on November 8th, 2022 from 11 am to 12:30 pm. A reception with light refreshments is said to follow.