North Side Community School prepares for winter concert

Show Me St. Louis’ Mary Caltrider stopped by her class at North Side Community School to learn a bit more about the home of the knights!

Welcome to Ms. Hanson's music class!

North Side is a free public school with open enrollment for children in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.

The charter school focuses on the whole child by offering exceptional academic and life experiences.

With small class sizes, and family involvement, each student gets the opportunity to learn and realize their true potential.

It is safe to say Mary enjoyed learning the drums from these 3rd graders; although, she is not sure she will make the cut for their winter concert.

Learn further information about North Side Community School at northsidecommunityschool.org. Learn further information about Missouri Charter schools at mocharterschools.org.

