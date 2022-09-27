Norwood Hills annual scholarship scramble is a TEE-rrific cause to be a PAR-t of

Dana joins us live from the Norwood Hills Country Club this morning to talk about their annual charity tournament

The Norwood Hills Annual Scholarship Scramble is upon us!

Golfers and potential sponsors have another chance at helping St. Louisans chase their dreams and get that degree. The best PAR-t about it is you can have some fun while supporting the cause.

The purpose of the Trust is to grant scholarships to qualifying employees of the club and to qualifying children and grandchildren of those employees. It's meant to enable them to obtain a degree at any college university or other educational organization.

Since 2010, the Norwood Hills Charitable Trust has been responsible for awarding 30 individuals with scholarships for higher education totaling over $600,000.

By participating in this annual tournament as a golfer, sponsor, or attendee of the auction dinner participants are donating to the Charitable Trust.

The Norwood Hills Scholarship Scramble is taking place on Tuesday, October 11th from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm.